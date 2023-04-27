MATTESON, Ill. — An 18-year-old woman was killed following a double shooting Wednesday night in Matteson.

Just before 9:55 p.m., Matteson police were dispatched to the 3700 block of 214th Place on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police said they discovered a 21-year-old man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to St. James Hospital after a tourniquet was applied.

Inside a vehicle parked at the residence, an 18-year-old woman was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neither victim was a resident of Matteson, police said.

Police believe the shooting was isolated and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-503-3130.