DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve.

Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.

At the scene, police discovered a 16-year-old boy, later identified at Jaiden Howard, of University Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-865-4896.