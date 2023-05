GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in south suburban Glenwood.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.

Police said the teen was transported to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was not a random act and there is no known threat to the public.

The Glenwood Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.