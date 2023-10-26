HARVEY, Ill. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Postal is offering a $150,000 reward to catch those responsible for holding up a mail carrier in south suburban Harvey.

Postal inspectors said the armed robbery occurred Monday, just after 4:45 p.m., in the 14800 block of S. Lexington Ave.

A male with a dark complexion, believed to be 30-35 years of age, with a medium build, was reportedly wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with matching brown sweatpants. Postal inspectors said the male fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet traveling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with extensive rear-end damage.

Authorities said the male suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet traveling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with extensive rear-end damage. (Photo: USPIS)

Authorities believe the Hyundai Elantra driver was a woman with a young child in the back seat.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.