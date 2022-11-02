DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver’s vehicle burst into flames and they were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The crash is under investigation.