ORLAND HILLS, Ill. — One person has died following a fire in a home in Orland Hills.

According to a spokesperson for Orland Hills, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Beacon Lane.

Emergency crews arrived to find one person trapped inside the home. A second person was outside the home.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the spokesperson.

Three police officers and the second person were evaluated on the scene but declined transportation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of death has not yet been released.