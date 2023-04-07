PARK FOREST, Ill., — One person died following a quadruple shooting at a gathering early Friday morning in Park Forest.

At around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Fir Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a gathering was taking place at the time and four people were shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are not available at this time.

The other person who was shot was treated at the scene.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages. It’s unknown if anyone is in custody.