SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-car crash early Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway in South Holland, according to state police.

The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 159th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, one person, a male, was found dead in the left lane. His name and age haven’t been released.

A male with life-threatening injuries and a female with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to local hospitals, state police said.

Additional information hasn’t been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov

Witnesses who contact state police can remain anonymous.