UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — One person is dead and two more people are wounded in what city officials called a ‘targeted’ shooting incident at a University Park apartment complex.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Red Oak Lane, at the Maple Leaf Apartments on Friday, around 3 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Three years later, drinking water frustrations still flowing in University Park

Officers located three victims, a 27-year-old man and two others believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the 27-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The two other gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is unknown.

Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said there is no immediate threat to the residents of the complex or the general public.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

The investigation remains active.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.