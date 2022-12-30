UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — One person is dead and two more people are wounded in what city officials called a ‘targeted’ shooting incident at a University Park apartment complex.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Red Oak Lane, at the Maple Leaf Apartments on Friday, around 3 p.m.

Officers located three victims, a 27-year-old man and two others believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the 27-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The two other gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is unknown.

Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said there is no immediate threat to the residents of the complex or the general public.

The investigation remains active.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.