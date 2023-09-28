HARVEY, Ill. — One male is dead and another is on the run after a shooting in the South Suburbs Thursday, according to the Harvey Police Department.

According to Harvey PD, a shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 154th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police said officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, where a Range Rover SUV, occupied by three males, opened fire on a Nissan sedan driven by a female with a male passenger. The male passenger was shot in the shoulder.

Shortly after shots were fired, a police chase ensued, and the SUV crashed about a mile away onto the property of Bethlehem Temple Baptist Church near 147th Street and Ashland Avenue.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while another male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A third male fled on foot and is still at-large.

The male who was shot in the shoulder is in stable condition, while the female received no injuries from the incident.

Police said they also recovered three guns from the crashed SUV.

No other information is available at this time.