South Suburban teacher suspended following child abuse allegations

OAK FOREST, Ill. – Oak Forest police are investigating child abuse allegations against an Indian Springs School District teacher after video of the incident was shared online.

Nicole Kornita, a language arts teacher at Wilkins Junior High school in Justice, is charged with domestic battery involving a five-year-old boy. School officials say she has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

In early March, video recorded from inside a home appeared to show the Oak Forest resident slapping and pushing a small boy and cursing at him. He is believed to be her fiancé’s son.

In a letter to parents, the school district’s superintendent Blair Nuccio said there has been some public attention regarding a video of the teacher and a child under her care. He said the events on the video did not take place at the school and did not involve any students within the district. They have not found any evidence to suggest the teacher was ever physically harmful to any students, he added.

While Kornita is temporarily suspended, some parents want her fired immediately.

She was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Kornita is due back in court on April 8.

