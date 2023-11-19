CHICAGO — An acclaimed chef is settling into her new South Side bakery and serving up all kinds of pies and nostalgic treats for the holidays.

“My dad was a fanatic of any and everything in a crust so I created the bakery to honor his love of pies and his belief people deserve second chances,” Owner and Chef Maya-Camille Broussard from the Justice of the Pies said.

Maya-Camille Broussard started justice of the pies in 2014 in memory of her late father, Steve, a criminal defense attorney.

“We’re a social mission impact bakery and our goal is to positively impact the lives of those around us,” Broussard said.

After working out of a food incubator, she purchased this building and opened her own physical location in September near 87th and Blackstone.

“This building was my mom’s childhood dentist office so it is very much a part of my family’s history,” she said.

Before she became an entrepreneur and a James Beard Award finalist, she worked as an art teacher at a school just a couple of blocks away.

All kinds of pies with unique flavor from Strawberry Basil Key Lime pie to salted caramel peach, along with nostalgic treats.

She also launched a nonprofit and offers “I knead love” workshops for young students.

As a member of the deaf and hard hearing community, Broussard says she discovered her superpower is a bionic sense of taste and smell.

Justice of the pies has extended holiday hours this week for Thanksgiving and you may fail many times, but once you get it right, you get it.

For more information, visit: WWW.JUSTICEOFTHEPIES.COM