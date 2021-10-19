Sources: Tip brings searchers back out for Stacy Peterson in Lockport

LOCKPORT, Ill. — 14 years after her disappearance, search teams were back out looking for missing Bolingbrook mother Stacy Peterson on Tuesday.

Sources told WGN Investigates a tip brought boats and divers to the sanitary and ship canal in Lockport. SkyCam9 was overhead as fire department crews, state police and the FBI were all at the scene.

It did not appear search crews found anything, sources said.

“The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 is working an active and ongoing criminal investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting. To protect the integrity of the case, no further information is available at this time,” Illinois State Police said.

Drew Peterson, Stacy’s husband and convicted murderer of his third wife, is the prime suspect in her disappearance. He is currently in prison serving a 38-year prison sentence for murder.