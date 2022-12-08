LOMBARD, Ill. — A shootout with robbery suspects in suburban Lombard has left a man dead and a police officer hospitalized.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a call for an armed robbery in progress at a retail store in the 0-100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered two men in the vicinity of Ann Street and Lincoln Street. According to a preliminary investigation, one of the men opened fire on the police officers.

According to police, officers returned fire, and one officer was struck and one suspect was struck.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead, and the officer underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

The second suspect is currently in custody with charges pending.

The shooting was captured on police bodycam video.

Michael Koziol lives nearby and said he was surprised when his friend told him about what happened.

“That’s why my friend, who lives here, called me about it because it was so surprising that it happened across the street from where we work out at,” Koziol said.

The shooting is under investigation.