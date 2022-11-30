BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Sources confirm to WGN five people were found dead in a north suburban home Wednesday in what is being described as a murder-suicide.

The people were found around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove after officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according to the village.

When officers went inside, they found five people who were dead, according to the village. Their identities haven’t been released.

Police said the incident was domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.

Neighbors told WGN a husband, wife and two elementary-aged children lived at the home. Police haven’t said if the residents of the home were the people found dead.

A neighbor, Michelle, said the family moved into the home about four years ago.

“We would see the kids playing about,” Michelle said. “They would have friends and family gatherings. Nothing too out of the ordinary so it’s a big shock to have all this occurring, especially during this time of the year.”

Michelle said she did notice police activity at the house over the past couple of months.

“It’s never something you want to delve into, but things like that you notice,” Michelle said.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, according to the village.