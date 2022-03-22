BURR RIDGE, Ill. — A suspected gunman is dead after shooting two coworkers, one fatally, inside a Burr Ridge office building, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m., authorities arrived at 15 W. 455 South Frontage Rd. following reports of a shooting.

Police Chief John Madden said the suspected gunman shot and killed a male coworker and wounded a female coworker.

“She is alive and she’s at a hospital,” Madden said.

The police chief said the suspect fled the shooting scene but was located a short time later in the 7900 block of Madison, nearly two miles away from the office building.

“When officers learned of the suspect’s location and closed in, the offender shot himself and took his own life,” Madden said.

VIDEO: Officials speak after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Burr Ridge office shooting

Police sources told WGN News that the suspect suffered an apparent headshot wound.

No threat to the community remains.

According to police sources, the offender worked for a trucking company but has not been identified.

Police sources said the alleged gunman was fired Tuesday. Madden did not confirm that information, citing the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Authorities will release the names of those shot pending next of kin notification, police added.

Officials with the Burr Ridge Police Department are expected to release more information Wednesday morning.