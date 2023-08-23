HAZEL CREST, Ill. — The 7-year-old son of a fallen Chicago firefighter had lots of support on his first day back at school without his father.

Jared Pelt was picked up in a fire truck Wednesday morning and dropped off at his school in Hazel Crest.

He was cheered on by his father’s former CFD colleagues.

Jermaine Pelt, 49, died from smoke inhalation in April after fighting a blaze in West Pullman. He served with the fire department for 18 years.

Pelt, who has an adult daughter, was able to walk her down to aisle at her wedding prior to his death.