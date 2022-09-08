HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A son accused of stabbing his parents to death in Highland Park is facing $5 million bond.

Authorities responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday at around 10 a.m.

Officers noticed blood under the door and forced their way into the unit.

Once inside, officers discovered Ronald Goldberg, 79, and Renee Goldberg, 74, dead. Their son, 45-year-old Barry Goldberg, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Judy Anderson’s apartment is on the same floor as the Goldbergs and she said the couple was very friendly and kind.

“It’s devastating to hear that and it’s scary to think you know the mental illness that probably has once again affected such a tragedy,” Anderson said.

Family friends said the couple’s son faced some mental health challenges and had been in therapy. In court Thursday, he was appointed a public defender.

His next court date is next month.