Some still reporting issues with filing for unemployment

CHICAGO — Receiving unemployment benefits continues to be an issue for some in Illinois after an unprecedented wave of claims overwhelmed the state’s unemployment system in recent weeks.

Between March 1 and April 4, Illinois received more than 500,000 initial claims for unemployment, which was more than all of 2019 combined.

It crashed the state’s servers, which have since been updated to handle the increased traffic. Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Employment Services is updating its website and adding staff, but many are still reporting issues with receiving their benefits.

Nearly three weeks after he applied for unemployment, David Graves said there’s little evidence that anything’s been done about his claim as of Monday. He says he tried getting answers online and by calling IDES “hundreds” of times.

“I’ve called every number I can find on the internet… and I can’t get any response back,” Graves said. “I just don’t know where to go next.”

It’s the same for bartender Cody Todosijevic, who applied online and contacted his state lawmaker, but hasn’t been given an update on when to expect any payment.

“I’m running out of my saving and IDES is not giving me any answers,” Todosijevic said.

“There could be a myriad of reasons why they haven’t received that payment yet,” IDES spokesperson Rebecca Cisco said.

IDES said it can take two to three weeks to be certified after applying.

IDES said it is struggling with 650,000 new claims in six weeks. Many of those people filing for unemployment for the first time, ever.

And while the call center staff’s been increased, it’s working to get a private company to help with the influx of calls and claims.

“We totally understand and empathize with the frustration,” Cisco said. “We’re dealing with a year’s worth of work in the past several weeks.

Some who are already getting unemployment benefits will be extended by 13 weeks, a provision of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.