Some report confusion when it comes to insurance coverage of coronavirus care

CHICAGO — As the pandemic continues, some are reporting confusion when it comes to health insurance.

Chicago resident Eric Marie went to a hospital to get a COVID-19 test last month, which he thought would be free. He did not receive a test, but did receive care and that left him with a nearly $1,000 hospital bill.

Experts told WGN News these problems and confusion will likely continue.

Days before the Illinois Stay-At-Home Order went into effect, Marie said he started to feel sick.

“I felt ill, ache in my muscles and throwing up and fever,” he said. “And everything like that.”



On March 18, Marie went to a local hospital to be tested for COVID-19. At the time, there weren’t many tests available, so the doctor told him he didn’t qualify and wanted to keep tests for people who needed it.

“And I’m like, ‘I get it. I understand. No problem,’” Marie said.

Now, more than a month later, he’s just getting his bill for that visit which included a flu test and a visit with the doctor.

“I saw someone and it is 900 bucks. So it’s just weird. It’s a little odd. I thought the testing would be free. Maybe I thought wrong,” he said.

Marie thought the care would be covered because he had the symptoms, but as public experts point out, there are still gray areas as when it comes to treatment, tests and symptoms and their coverage.

Katherine Baicker is the Dean of the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

“For uninsured populations, there are mechanisms through Medicaid resources to cover their tests and their COVID related care,” she said. “But it is far from seamless and it varies from state to state and from insurance policy to insurance policy. It is an extra challenge that sick patients don’t really need to be dealing with.”

Illinois does not charge for COVID-19 tests at the state’s public locations.

“Remember those are only the sites that are available to the public and the tests at those locations are entirely free,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a recent news conference. “Beyond the 112 locations, there are health care providers that conduct tests for their own patients.”

Marie just wants people to be cautious and diligent going forward.

“And if you lose your job and you receive a bill of 900 bucks, because you don’t have insurance anymore, I think we’re going to have a much bigger problem than we already have,” he said.

Marie has tried to contact the hospital’s billing department. He’s hopeful they can still adjust the charges.