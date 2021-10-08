Some parents upset at Hampshire High School’s ‘adaptive pause’ due to COVID-19 outbreak

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Some parents are upset at Hampshire High School after the district informed them students will be going back to remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

At first it started out as a rumor as students filed into Hampshire High School at 7:30 a.m. Then, about an hour and a half later, District 300 sent an email to parents confirming that the Kane County Health Department notified the school that they must institute a two week “adaptive pause.”

There have been 37 positive COVID-19 cases since Sept. 28, according to officials.

The school hosted its homecoming, which was held outdoors, on Sept. 24. The high school has had 71 cases since the beginning of the year — compared to Dundee Crown at 23 and Jacobs High School at 24, which are other schools in the district.

“I was getting ready for work and my wife screams upstairs we’re back to remote again and I’m like ‘oh are you kidding me?'” parent Grant Lentz said.

At Hampshire’s football game Friday night, only immediate family members are allowed to attend — along with the band and dance team members.

“Personally I’m upset, obviously I’m her parent we’re their guardians,” parent Dorthy Pastorelli said. “For me, it would have been one thing to send off to school to say, ‘hey this happened last night, want you to be prepared for this.'”

At the football game, all spectators will be required to wear masks.

Students will return to class on Oct. 25.

The district sent the following statement.

“The adaptive pause at Hampshire high school is intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 while allowing students to continue instruction remotely with their regular teachers and during their normal schedules. District 300 will continue working in partnership with the Kane county health department throughout the entirety of the adaptive pause to ensure we maintain our singular focus: the safety of our students and our staff.”