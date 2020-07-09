Some parents in Glen Ellyn opposed to district’s plan for reopening schools

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Glen Ellyn school district is out with its plans for reopening schools, but not everyone is in agreement.

Some parents in Glen Ellyn are organizing against District 41’s proposed reopening plan because they want students back in class for the full day.

Parents weighed in after district officials held a virtual information session Wednesday night saying they will be adhering strictly to the 6-foot social distancing recommendation.

The proposed reopening plan says half of the school population would attend class in the morning and the other half would attend in the afternoon. There will be cleaning between each session. That means students would have two and half hours of in person instruction in core areas.

Some parents point out surrounding school districts are planning full day instruction, and they’re calling for the district to consider other locations to safely hold classes.

However, Superintendent Dr. Melissa Kaczkowski said satellite locations are not an option, raising safety and transportation concerns. She said the district does not have enough space to bring all of the students back at one time amid the ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

Kaczkowski said the school board could vote on the plan on July 20. There is an online petition calling for a revised plan with more community input.