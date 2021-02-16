Some Highland Park residents lose heat after gas line break

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Crews worked for hours to restore heat in Highland Park after a gas line break Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a gas line leak in the 500 block of Green Bay Road.

Highland Park officials said a contractor was using a back ho to fix a water main break and accidently hit a gas line.

“The flames were as high as the top of a two-story house we thought it was a house on fire, called the fire department when they got here we saw there was actually a hole in the ground that was billowing flames,” Bob Richter said.

Around 70 customers lost gas service and some were without electricity too. One resident told WGN News their thermostat got down to 41 degrees overnight.

“We had electric blankets and somehow made it,” Myra Zlupko said. “It wasn’t too bad.”

By Tuesday at 5 p.m., North Shore Gas reported that all of its customers regained heat.

City officials helped residents in need get to warming centers.

There were no injuries.