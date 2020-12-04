Some Cook County judges choosing to hold face-to-face hearings despite pandemic

CHICAGO — Despite an order to hold court proceedings remotely some Cook County judges are choosing face-to-face hearings.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Chief Judge Tim Evans imposed an order asking that judges hold proceedings remotely, only allowing in-person hearings under “extraordinary” circumstances.

Despite that order, WGN News cameras captured a line of people waiting to get inside the Harrison and Kedzie courtroom on Wednesday. Some of them were simply checking in after being placed on an electronic monitor.

One of the sketches captured today during a court proceeding – Is the plexiglass enough or should the judge be wearing a mask? @ChiAppleseed spoke to us about judges making their own call on how to handle COVID in courtrooms, despite an order by Chief Judge Evans. pic.twitter.com/AVMqRutv49 — Lourdes Duarte (@LourdesWGN) December 4, 2020

Sarah Staudt with Chicago Appleseed said “each judge is making different rules about some of the ways that COVID is handled. Whether people wear masks when they appear in court or whether they need to show up.”

Appleseed fears the courts could be contributing to the spread of the virus since they have a direct link to the Cook County Jail, which was considered a COVID-19 hot spot at the start of the pandemic.

A spokesperson with Evans said, “when people show up at the court, we have to allow them access to justice.”

So far, 17 judges or 5 percent of the Cook County judges have tested positive for the virus.