Some Chicago area DMV locations will require appointments starting this week

CHICAGO — Some more Secretary of State’s Offices in the Chicago area will require appointments starting this week in order to reduce long lines.
Residents who need services such as road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards must make an appointment first.
Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and expectant mothers can still be served as walk-ins. They also have the option to make an appointment.
The following locations require appointments starting on the dates noted:
- Aurora (Sept. 10)
339 E. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60505
- Bridgeview (Sept. 7)
7358 W. 87th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455
- Chicago North (Sept. 1)
5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
- Chicago South (Sept. 3)
9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, IL 60628
- Chicago West (Sept. 2)
5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644
- Des Plaines (Sept. 8)
1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018
- Joliet (Sept. 10)
201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, Il 60435
- Lake Zurich
951 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
- Lombard (Sept. 8)
837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148
- Melrose Park
1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160
- Midlothian
14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445
- Naperville (Sept. 9)
931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565
- Plano (Sept. 10)
236 Mitchell Dr., Plano, IL 60545
- Schaumburg (Sept. 7)
1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173
- Waukegan (Sept. 9)
617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085
- Woodstock
428 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098
The downtown Chicago office inside the Thompson Center will keep walk-in services.
Appointments can made online at cyberdriveillinois.com or by phone. Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance.