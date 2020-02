CHICAGO — You don’t have to get on a plane to check out some of the exhibits at the Smithsonian.

Millions of artifacts and pieces of art are now viewable online.

The Smithsonian launched “Open Access” this week and it includes items from the Smithsonian’s 19 museums and more.

The museum says there are about 3 million items there now with more to come.

For more information visit si.edu/openaccess.