GARY, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s new “Senior University” program is giving older people a free way to get into the classroom.

The courses, which are free but do not give college credit, are designed to “assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives.”

They are a mix of Zoom and in-person classes.

The university is offering two “Smartphone I” classes, for iPhones and Android.

“Learn how to download apps, check email, send texts, customize settings and much more!” the university said.

All of the courses besides Battling the Aging Brain are only open to those 55 and above. The Battling the Aging Brain course is available to all ages.

Below is a list and dates for classes in the program.

Intermediate Zoom for Computers, Feb. 20 and 27

Battling the Aging Brain, Feb. 23

Intermediate Zoom for Smartphones & Tablets, March 2 and 9

Smartphones I for Androids, March 7, 14, 21 and 28

Smartphones I for iPhones, March 9, 16, 23 and 30

Introduction to Computers, March 10, 17, 24 and 31

Contemporary Jazz Pianists, March 27 and March 30

Additionally, the university offers paid adult education courses 24/7 online.

IUN offers career training programs and fundamental courses like “Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel and A to Z Grant Writing.”

To register for the Senior University program or adult education, click here.