Small Business Saturday gives much needed sales to retailers amid pandemic

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – With holiday shopping in full swing, small businesses are asking customers to support them during this difficult time.

Small businesses all across the Chicago area held deals Saturday to try to drive revenue during such a difficult time.

In Glen Ellyn, curbside pickup was available at each small business.

At The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn, you can find puzzles, games and of course, books.

“If people don’t stop here in our stores,” said Shannon Burgess. “We won’t be able to stay here.”

At Jayne Boutique, manager Beth Maroney said you won’t find customer services at big box stores like you will at small businesses.

“It’s a wonderful day for us,” she said. “A win-win, absolutely.”

You can also give the gift that keeps on giving. Re-New Project teachers women English and how to sew. Then, they give them a job.

The refugee women make one-of-a-kind, beautiful purses and accessories.

Each store had strict social distancing and capacity guidelines amid the pandemic.