Slick roads, sidewalks remain after season’s first measurable snowfall

Chicago and the suburbs saw the season’s first measurable snowfall Tuesday and is waking up to rain and slick roads Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 9 a.m. for McHenry, Lake and Kane counties in Illinois.

Snow began falling during Tuesday’s evening rush hour and changed to a rain-snow mix overnight.

Salt trucks worked through the night and into the morning hours to clear roads in Chicago.

Sidewalks are also slick and residents should use caution when walking and driving Wednesday morning.

Rain is to persist through the day.

