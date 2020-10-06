Slain teen remembered as good friend who mentored, encouraged others

CHICAGO — Friends and family gathered Tuesday in Bronzville to honor an 18-year-old who was shot and killed last week.

On Sept 28, Rashad Verner, a senior at Urban Prep High School was found with two gunshot wounds at a home in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another 19-year-old was also found shot but survived.

Verner was the youngest of nine children. He was a standout on the football field for the Lions and a mentor for so many, according to family and friends.

Verner was remembered Tuesday as the friend who everyone considered a big brother. And someone who pushed others to achieve.

Verner’s family believes he was an accidental target.

Police are investigating.