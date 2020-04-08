Watch Live
Slain 15-year-old boy becomes city's 8th person shot in just under an hour Wednesday

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy shot and killed became the city’s eighth person shot Wednesday afternoon in just under an hour, police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Kilbourn Avenue on the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered a 15-year-old boy suffering from two gun shot wounds.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead.

Approximately 10 minutes earlier, police responded to a deadly double shooting that took the life of a 26-year-old man in the 1100 block of West 47th Street. A 26-year-old woman in the vehicle with the man also shot and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The first shooting in the blitz happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. and the last one happened at approximately 3:35 p.m.

The outbreak in violence comes at a time when the city is under a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of the shootings in order, per Chicago police.

  • Approx. 2:37 p.m, 2100 block of W. 72nd St. – A 20-year-old woman was accidentally shot inside a residence by a male. She was hospitalized in good condition.
  • Approx. 2:40 p.m., 1400 block of N. Lotus – A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot while sitting inside a vehicle. They were hospitalized in good condition.
  • Approx 3:22 p.m., 3800 block of W. Lake St. – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left calf and taken to the hospital in good condition.
  • Approx. 3:24 p.m., 1100 block of W. 47th St. – A 26-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after they were shot inside a vehicle.
  • Approx. 3:31 p.m., 6500 block of S. Yale – An 18-year-old was shot in the hand and transported to the hospital in good condition.
  • Approx. 3:35 p.m., 700 block of S. Kilbourn Ave. – A 15-year-old boy was shot and later died. He was shot in the abdomen and the right leg.

Chicago police have taken suspects or a person of interest into custody in two of the six shootings. If you know any information, you can make an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

