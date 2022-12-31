SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie.

According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck,

Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine what happened, but they don’t believe the driver was under the influence. The driver’s license has been revoked.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.