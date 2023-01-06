SKOKIE, Ill. — A 70-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk in Skokie was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred near the intersection of Howard Street and Skokie Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Howard Street struck a woman walking in the crosswalk. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.