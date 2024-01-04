SKOKIE, Ill. — It was three years ago during the heart of the pandemic that a Skokie man uncovered a hidden gift.

With a charcoal pencil in hand, surrounded by a gallery of his own work, John Wangendo is still getting used to his new title.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d be an artist,” he said. “I’ve never drawn since I was ten years old but I always knew I loved to draw”

When he left his homeland of Kenya for the U.S. 25 years ago, that piece of him was left behind, forgotten until covid changed everything.

“And then pandemic came and my work load went low,” he said.

Stuck at home, it was his daughter who encouraged her dad to do something he loved. And so he picked up a pencil and began to sketch. The more he sketched, the more his drawings brought him back to his African roots.

Fast forward three years later, Wangendo has had showings at multiple exhibitions along with offers from prominent art collectors.

Art curator Fran Joy was surprised to find out Wangendo had zero professional training

“They’re looking at the work and they’re like, ‘It’s a photograph.’ And I go ‘No, he does it from scratch.’ … People are very drawn to his work. They’re very drawn and just stand and look at it for a long time.”

“My art is all about telling the stories of people from Africa,” Wangendo said. “Most of these cultures are disappearing and my hope is to preserve them through my artwork.”

Today, Wangendo dedicates full days to his newfound craft. with profound gratitude for the blessing found in a midst of a hard stretch.

“That was the greatest joy I’ve ever felt, just knowing that this talent I started three years ago, somebody would appreciate it,” he said. “It was just monumental and gave me more confidence to create more art. Sometimes i feel like it’s a dream that I’m going to wake up from. … I’m just getting started.”

Wangendo has a new exhibit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange beginning February 1 titled Harmony in Cue. It will be located on the 7th and 8th floor and run through March 1.