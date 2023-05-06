SKOKIE, Ill. — A person was struck and killed by a driver late Friday night in Skokie, according to police.

Skokie Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the crash around 11 p.m. near Gross Point Road and Lincoln Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found the driver was driving north on Gross Point Road with a green signal and struck the person who was on the north side of the intersection, according to a news release from police.

The driver who hit the person stayed on the scene, police said.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.

Members of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assist Team are assisting Skokie police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-982-5900.