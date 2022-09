SKOKIE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was hurt in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Skokie, police said.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Kedzie and Howard. Investigators said the motorcyclist suffered ‘significant injuries.’

First responders took the injured motorcyclist to St. Francis Hospital.

The roadway remains closed off but will reopen shortly, police said.

No further information was made available.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.