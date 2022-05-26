SKOKIE, Ill. — Charges were announced Thursday against an adult male and a 16-year-old boy in connection with a double shooting that left a 9-year-old dead and his 6-year-old brother with a graze wound.

Richard T. Banks, 22, of Chicago and Christian Anderson face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors charged the teenager as an adult. A judge ordered no bail for both offenders.

According to police, authorities arrested a third subject concerning the shooting. Charges are pending.

Police responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 12:10 a.m. on May 14 in the 4700 block of Main Street.

Officials said officers located two children with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. The 9-year-old, identified as Jeremiah Ellis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported both children to a local hospital, where Jeremiah was pronounced dead.

Police did not release details on what led to the double shooting.