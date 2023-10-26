SKOKIE, Ill. — Locals won’t have to go far to step into the world of the British drama Downton Abbey.

Starting next month, the Downton Abbey Experience is coming to Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. Limited engagement for the experience that transports guests to post-Edwardian England opens on Nov. 10 and runs through March 31, 2024.

Guests can waltz through some of the sets from Miss Patmore’s Frenetic Kitchen all the way up to the glamorous dining room. Fans can also peruse through props and gaze at costumes worn by characters on the show.

Click here to join the waitlist.

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons on PBS, spawning two feature films.