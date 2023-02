CHICAGO — The CTA has suspended service Saturday night on part of the yellow line after a train hit a person in an accident in Skokie, the CTA said.

Buses have replaced train service between Skokie and Howard.

The CTA said the person was hit by a southbound train.

An investigation into the incident is still underway, but the CTA said it appears to be “accidental.”

It’s not clear if the person who was hit was injured or what their condition might be.