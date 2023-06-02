SKOKIE, Ill. — Four people were hurt in a serious crash in Skokie late Thursday night.

The crash occured just after 11 p.m. in the area of Monticello and Lee when a vehicle traveling northbound struck another car traveling east, Skokie police said.

The driver failed to stop at a posted sign and crashed into another car, police added.

The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles onto a nearby neighbor’s lawn, just feet from crashing into the nearby home.

According to police, one occupant had to be extracted from the wreckage.

All four people were taken to nearby hosptials with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.