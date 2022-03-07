Skokie officials weighing whether to increase sales tax at Old Orchard

SKOKIE, Ill. — Village officials in Skokie are weighing whether to increase sales tax at Old Orchard Mall.

Even though outdoor shopping mall appears to be thriving, the village wants to label it “blighted” so they can pass a measure that would take sales tax money and give it to the mall’s owners to do improvements. Typically, property owners have to pay for their own maintenance.

The plan provides for more than $100 million over the next 23 years. The mall normally makes $50 million per year in sales tax, but in 2020 — it fell to $36 million because of the pandemic.

Due to high Cook County property taxes, the village claims Old Orchard needs the increase to keep the mall successful.

If passed Monday night, sales tax on retail purchases would increase to 11.25 percent from 10.25 percent. At restaurants it would increase to 13.25 percent.

Many shoppers told WGN News that they oppose the hike.