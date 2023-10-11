SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with conducting alleged bomb threats targeting schools in the area.

Jacob Spiro, 23, of Skokie, is facing two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of disorderly conduct.

Skokie police said they have received 16 bomb and violence threats from September into October.

Throughout the area this year, several schools and libraries have been the targets of phony bomb threat calls.

Skokie police told WGN News the charges are connected to schools an additional charges for “other locations” are pending.

Niles police said 11 of the incidents took place in their community.

Spiro was taken into custody Monday in the 8300 block of West Golf Road in Niles.