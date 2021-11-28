Skokie celebrates first night of Hanukkah with lighting of menorah

SKOKIE, Ill. – The Skokie community came together to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. 

The  Skokie Valley synagogue held an indoor and outdoor celebration. They went all out for the festival of lights.  

In addition to the customary Menorah candle lighting, fire jugglers dazzled the crowd.    

Organizers wanted to make sure the Hanukkah glow was extra bright Sunday night.

They cited an old Jewish teaching, saying ‘a little light can chase away a lot of darkness, especially during challenging times.’       

Happy Hanukkah from WGN! 

