SKOKIE, Ill. — A suspected car thief was arrested this week after he was stranded in the car he stole.

Mergim Mehmeti, 27, of Skokie now faces one felony count of burglary after he was accused of breaking into car-related businesses in Skokie early Tuesday morning.

Police said he stole a Mercedes Benz from a car shop and hours later, police got a call about a stranded motorist.

Police said the driver turned out to be Mehmeti, who was then arrested.