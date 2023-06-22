SMOKY SKIES AND ELEVATED AIR POLLUTION LEVELS persisted for a 9th consecutive rain-less day Thursday.

The smoke is blowing in at high levels from fires burning in Ontario & Quebec provinces in Canada—while the stagnant air mass which has been mired in an atmosphere blocking pattern and has therefore lingered over the area all week, has grown more polluted in the lower reaches of the atmosphere. The low level build-up of pollutants, including particulates and ozone, is behind the continuing AIR QUALITY ALERTS which continue through Friday night.

THE NEW DROUGHT MONITOR arrived from the NWS and USDA today and shows drought conditions continue expanding across the Chicago area and Midwest. The vast majority of the Chicago area in now in an area of SEVERE DROUGHT per the index—and the portion of the Chicago area in drought expanded by 17% today.

Northeast winds off Lake Michigan produced a huge lakefront to inland temp spread again—from 90-deg inland at Oswego and Genoa (in DeKalb county)—to just 66 at the Waukegan buoy and 65 at the Wilmette buoy at mid afternoon.

A low pressure, stalled to our east by the REX BLOCK which has slowed U.S. weather movement for a week, managed to spin several showers west into northwest Indiana and a few south suburban locations late Thursday.

RAIN-FREE WEATHER is to continue the next two days heading into the coming weekend.

A weakening pressure gradient is to weaken the lakeside cooling Friday and Saturday—evening as inland temps build from 88 (and locally near 90 well inland) Friday to 94 inland Saturday with low to mid 80s Saturday on area beaches.

THINGS BEGIN TO CHANGE SUNDAY. More humid air and a strong SSW low level wind flow Sunday will defeat lake cooling for the first time in more than a week. And the hot, humid air is likely to support t-storm development. An incoming cold front and jet stream aloft could produce some active t-storms Sunday on a day which is to see a sun/cloud mix and 90-deg temps.

Computer models handle rainfall forecasts in drought situations badly. But they offer hope that t-storms parts of Sunday and Monday could produce anywhere from 0.40″ to as much as 1.20″ over the area. That would be welcome. But warm season rainfalls vary widely so it will be interesting to see how the predicted rains lay out.

And there are hints a jet stream will linger in the area next week. This could introduce some additional chances for rainfall next week. At present, model forecasts suggest rainfall may average 70 to as much as 170% normal out to 10 days and average 92% of normal in the 11 to 15 day time frame.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (06/22/23):

AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers, possibly thundery, may occur south and east of Chicago this evening. Otherwise, clouds scatter overnight. Seasonable temps. Low 63.

FRIDAY: Generous sunshine, hazy & warm. High 88—locally near 90 well inland—but low to mid 70s beaches & lakeshore.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, warm. Low 64.

SATURDAY: A good deal of hazy sunshine—just scattered clouds. Turning hot with moderate humidities. High 94 inland—low to mid 80s on area beaches.

SUNDAY: Clouds and mixed sun, turning windy and more humid. Scattered possibly gusty t-storms may impact 50 to 60% of the area—but with rain-free hours mixed in. Gusts to 30+ mph possible. High 90.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy, windy and not as warm—but remaining moderately humid. Chance of some scattered t-storms. High 80.

TUESDAY: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Lake winds return. High 78—60s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 80—60s lakeshore.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of showers & t-storms. High 80—but 60s at the lake.