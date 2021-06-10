Sketch released of suspect accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Beach Park bike path

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Authorities in Lake County have released a sketch of the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on the Robert McClory Bike Path Monday.

At around 7:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the path, just north of Yorkhouse Road, on the report of a sexual assault.

Police believe a 16-year-old girl was walking on the bike path when a man, possibly in his 20s, came out of the tree line and approached. He then forcefully grabbed her by the neck, shoved her to the ground, removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The girl screamed during the attack and a nearby resident began yelling to the victim to run to them for help. At that time, police said the suspect fled on foot and the girl managed to escape to the resident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. A canine track made police believe the man fled in a vehicle.

He is described as African American, approximately 5’11”, with a thin build and had metal hair barrettes in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 847-377-4000. Tips can also be submitted at https://go.usa.gov/x689S.