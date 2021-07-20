Skeletal remains of Berkeley burglary suspect reported missing in 2020 found

BERKELEY, Ill. – Skeletal remains found near a construction site on Interstate-290 Tuesday are believed to be those of Delbert Miller, a local burglary suspect, police confirmed to WGN.

According to police, just before 3 p.m., the Berkeley Police Department and Berkeley Fire Department assisted the Illinois State Police in removing skeletal remains in an area between the 294 tollway and the 290 expressways just south of St. Charles Rd.

A construction crew discovered the remains.

Miller was reported missing in Chicago by family members in November of 2020. He was last seen in Berkley a month prior after burglarizing a gas station. He successfully escaped police captivity, authorities added.

State police are investigating.