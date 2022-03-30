CHICAGO — In the years leading up to his murder last weekend, Marquez Blaylock was well known to the officers who work in the Chicago Police Department’s Harrison District — a part of the city that, for decades, has been beset by deadly gang conflicts that are largely a byproduct of the narcotics trade.

Marquez Blaylock (Chicago Police Department)

Court records show that Blaylock — who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue — was arrested in the Harrison District at least a dozen times between March 2016 and January 2021, mostly for alleged weapons and narcotics offenses. Three of those arrests ended in prison sentences.

Records from his first gun arrest show that Blaylock believed he was a target for violence.

On July 3, 2016, CPD officers on patrol saw Blaylock, then 18, with a gun in the 800 block of North Monticello Avenue. In the ensuing foot pursuit, Blaylock pointed a chrome Ruger revolver at one of the officers, who dove to the ground in an effort to avoid potential gunfire. No shots were fired, and Blaylock was arrested a few minutes later in a home less than a block away.

After a sergeant Mirandized him, Blaylock told police that he kept the weapon on him for protection, according to his arrest report. Blaylock said that a relative of his was arrested the year before and charged in the killing of Amari Brown, a 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot on the Fourth of July in 2015.

“Man, I’m Rasheed Martin’s cousin. You know, the one who shot Amari Brown,” Blaylock told police. “It’s the one-year anniversary, I’m a target. That’s why I got the gun, I gotta protect myself.”

Blaylock later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Attempts to reach his family were not successful.

Despite Chicago’s annual surge in gun violence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the murder of Amari Brown — who was killed while watching fireworks with his family in the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue — was a shock to the city. The boy was one of 10 people killed in Chicago during the holiday weekend, with another 55 — including a woman standing near Amari — wounded by gunfire.

Amari Brown | Provided photo

Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy said at the time that Amari’s father, a ranking member of the Four Corner Hustlers, was likely the intended target of the shooting.

Less than three weeks after the shooting, Rasheed Martin was arrested in northwest Wisconsin and extradited to Chicago to face a murder charge in the boy’s death. Another man, Jamal Joiner, was charged with murder in Amari’s death in April 2016. Nearly seven years after the shooting, both cases are still pending.