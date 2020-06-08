6 men shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO —Six men were shot on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday on State near 37th in the Stateway Gardens neighborhood. Police said the men were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a car pulled up and fired shots.

Five of the six men were taken to the hospital in good condition. The other man went to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Preliminary numbers show five people have been killed, and 52 shot in Chicago this weekend.

