LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is mourning the three victims of a mass shooting Monday night.

Three students were killed and five others were critically wounded when a gunman opened fire in two campus buildings.

Flags are flying at half staff on the campus, where classes are cancelled for a second straight day and parts of the university remains a crime scene.

Several events are scheduled on and around the university’s campus Wednesday, including remembrances, prayer vigils and a sit-down protest at the state capitol to try to move state lawmakers to enact new laws.

A gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall Monday while students were in class, then moved to the nearby student union and continued firing.

Officials say Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed. Five other students remain in critical condition.

The gunman shot and killed himself, according to authorities.

While the campus grieves, Democratic state lawmakers in Michigan plan to introduce legislation to address gun violence – including requiring universal background checks, allowing extreme risk protection orders to take guns from dangerous people, and mandating safe storage requirements.

Michigan’s governor spoke out about what she says is the urgent need for gun reform.

“We cannot keep living like this. Our children are scared to go to school,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The mantra of organizers of the rally is “enough is enough.”

Democrats control both houses of the legislature and the governor’s office in Michigan, so there is hope from gun safety advocates that those measures they’re proposing could actually pass.